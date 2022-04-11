Dillard's (DDS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dillard's (DDS) closed the most recent trading day at $276.90, moving +0.24% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator had gained 2.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dillard's as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Dillard's is projected to report earnings of $5.36 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.55 billion, up 16.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.94 per share and revenue of $6.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of -55.21% and +4.67%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dillard's should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dillard's is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Dillard's is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.08, which means Dillard's is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that DDS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Regional Department Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

