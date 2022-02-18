Dillard's (DDS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dillard's (DDS) closed at $243.69, marking a +1.31% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 4.89% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.92% in that time.

Dillard's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Dillard's is projected to report earnings of $8.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 155.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.02 billion, up 28.38% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dillard's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dillard's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Dillard's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.65. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.69.

Meanwhile, DDS's PEG ratio is currently 0.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DDS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

