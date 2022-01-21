Dillard's (DDS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dillard's (DDS) closed at $231.26, marking a +0.85% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.89% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had lost 8.16% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Dillard's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.75, up 155.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.02 billion, up 28.38% from the prior-year quarter.

DDS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $31.91 per share and revenue of $6.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1268.86% and +50.83%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dillard's should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dillard's currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Dillard's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.59, so we one might conclude that Dillard's is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that DDS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DDS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DDS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

