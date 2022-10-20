Dillard's (DDS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Dillard's (DDS) closed at $298.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 1.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 7.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dillard's as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Dillard's to post earnings of $4.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.48 billion, up 0.14% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $36.23 per share and revenue of $6.8 billion, which would represent changes of -9.54% and +4.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dillard's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Dillard's is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Dillard's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.36. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.36.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.