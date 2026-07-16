Dillards Capital Trust I About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DDT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/17/26, Dillards Capital Trust I (Symbol: DDT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4688, payable on 8/3/26. As a percentage of DDT's recent stock price of $26.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.75%, so look for shares of Dillards Capital Trust I to trade 1.75% lower — all else being equal — when DDT shares open for trading on 7/17/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DDT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.02% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DDT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DDT's low point in its 52 week range is $25.11 per share, with $26.795 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.72.

In Thursday trading, Dillards Capital Trust I shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further DDT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.