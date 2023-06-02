Dillards Cap Tr I - 7.50% SP REDEEM 01 (DDT) Declares $0.47 Dividend

Dillards Cap Tr I - 7.50% SP REDEEM 01 said on May 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 17, 2023 will receive the payment on August 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.35%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.48%, the lowest has been 6.67%, and the highest has been 13.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.93 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dillards Cap Tr I - 7.50% SP REDEEM 01. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDT is 0.32%, an increase of 101.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 646K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 598K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDT by 1.25% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 24.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDT by 4.63% over the last quarter.

PMEFX - PENN MUTUAL AM 1847 INCOME FUND I Shares holds 13K shares.

PIAFX - Invesco Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 35.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDT by 51.22% over the last quarter.

