Dillard's Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DDS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $312.09, changing hands as low as $310.23 per share. Dillard's Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DDS's low point in its 52 week range is $193 per share, with $417.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $311.72.
