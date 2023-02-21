Dillard Inc. Q4 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dillard Inc. (DDS) announced earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $289.2 million, or $16.89 per share. This compares with $321.2 million, or $16.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $12.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $2.126 billion from $2.113 billion last year.

Dillard Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $289.2 Mln. vs. $321.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $16.89 vs. $16.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $12.35 -Revenue (Q4): $2.126 Bln vs. $2.113 Bln last year.

