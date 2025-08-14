Dillard Inc. Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Dillard Inc. (DDS) announced earnings for second quarter of $72.8 million

The company's bottom line totaled $72.8 million, or $4.66 per share. This compares with $74.5 million, or $4.59 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $1.513 billion from $1.489 billion last year.

Dillard Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $72.8 Mln. vs. $74.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.66 vs. $4.59 last year. -Revenue: $1.513 Bln vs. $1.489 Bln last year.

