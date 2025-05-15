Dillard Inc. Q1 Income Declines, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dillard Inc. (DDS) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $163.8 million, or $10.39 per share. This compares with $180.0 million, or $11.09 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to $1.528 billion from $1.549 billion last year.

Dillard Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $163.8 Mln. vs. $180.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $10.39 vs. $11.09 last year. -Revenue: $1.528 Bln vs. $1.549 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.