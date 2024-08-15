Dillard Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q2, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dillard Inc. (DDS) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $74.5 million, or $4.59 per share. This compares with $131.5 million, or $7.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $1.489 billion from $1.567 billion last year.

Dillard Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $74.5 Mln. vs. $131.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.59 vs. $7.98 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.489 Bln vs. $1.567 Bln last year.

