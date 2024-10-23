DIHP Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DIHP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the DIHP ETF (Symbol: DIHP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.55, changing hands as low as $26.39 per share. DIHP shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIHP's low point in its 52 week range is $22.23 per share, with $27.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.42.

