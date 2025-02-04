News & Insights

DIH Strengthens Strategic Alliance With Zahrawi Group

February 04, 2025 — 01:37 pm EST

(RTTNews) - DIH Holding US, Inc. (DHAI), a Massachusetts-based global robotics and virtual reality technology provider, Tuesday announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Zahrawi Group to include Saudi Arabia.

These robotic devices, which integrate visual stimulation, support clinical research and intensive rehabilitation for patients with walking impairments, balance issues, and reduced arm and hand function.

This new expansion builds on a successful collaboration that began in 2019, now extending across four countries: the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

The expansion seeks to increase access to DIH's innovative rehabilitation solutions, leveraging Zahrawi Group's healthcare expertise to deliver advanced technologies that enhance patient outcomes and support healthcare professionals.

The expanded partnership highlights both companies' commitment to innovation and quality rehabilitation solutions. By merging DIH's tech expertise with Zahrawi Group's regional experience, the collaboration is set to significantly impact rehabilitation services in the Middle East.

DHAI is currently trading at $0.8405 or 2.50% higher on the Nasdaq Global Market.

