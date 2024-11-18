DIH Holdings US Reports Strong Q2 2025 Growth

DIH Holdings US, Inc Class A ( (DHAI) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information DIH Holdings US, Inc Class A presented to its investors.

DIH Holdings US, Inc., a company specializing in advanced robotic devices for physical rehabilitation, serves a unique niche in the healthcare sector by integrating visual stimulation into its products to aid patients with various functional impairments.

In its most recent financial report, DIH Holdings US, Inc. announced a significant 39% increase in revenue for the second fiscal quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year. The company also restated its earnings for the first fiscal quarter of 2025, highlighting a revision in revenue recognition for devices sold in late June 2024.

Key financial highlights include device revenue growth of 49% and a gross margin improvement of 11% compared to the previous year. The company’s income before taxes saw a notable turnaround, with a positive $0.1 million, marking an improvement of $2.5 million from the prior year period. Geographically, revenue surged by 72% in the EMEA region and 20% in the Americas, although a slight decrease was noted in the APAC region.

Looking ahead, DIH Holdings US, Inc. has adjusted its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2025 to a range of $60 million to $67 million, citing macroeconomic conditions and other business factors. The company remains focused on optimizing operational efficiencies and capitalizing on its recent growth momentum.

