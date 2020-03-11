Dignity Posts Pre-tax Profit In FY19; Says CMA Investigation Could Impact Group

(RTTNews) - Dignity Plc (DTY.L), a provider of funeral related services, reported Wednesday that its preliminary pre-tax profit for the 52 week period ended 27 December 2019 was 44.1 million pounds, compared to restated loss before tax of 18.0 million pounds in the prior year. Basic earnings per share were 69.8 pence, compared to loss of 34.0 pence last year.

Underlying profit before tax for the year was 37.7 million pounds, compared to a restated pre-tax profit of 54.4 million pounds in the previous year. Underlying earnings per share were 60.6 pence, compared to 85.8 pence a year ago.

Revenue for the year grew 4 percent to 338.9 million pounds from restated 353.7 million pounds in the prior year. Underlying revenue increased 5 percent to 301.3 million pounds.

Dignity said it is not proposing any dividend for the period ended 27 December 2019. June 2019, the Group paid a final dividend, in respect of 2018, of 15.74 pence per share.

The Group said that in order to maintain maximum flexibility and liquidity during the transformation, its board has concluded that it is prudent to temporarily cease dividend payments.

Looking ahead, Dignity said it is adapting and pausing certain aspects of the Transformation Plan, pending the outcome of the CMA investigation which will delay anticipated cost savings. The CMA investigation could materially impact the industry and the Group, the company noted.

The draft report from the CMA is not anticipated until April or May 2020, with their final report currently due by the end of September 2020, Dignity said.

Separately, Dignity said that Dean Moore has joined the Group as a Non-Executive Director. He is a chartered accountant with extensive public company experience.

Dean will succeed David Blackwood as Chair of the Audit Committee from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 11 June 2020. David Blackwood will not seek re-election at the AGM.

