Dignity picks leading investor Phoenix's Channon as new chairman

April 23 (Reuters) - Dignity Plc DTY.L said on Friday Phoenix Asset Management's Gary Channon has been appointed as executive chairman, a day after the funeral services provider's top investor succeeded in ousting its former chair and appointed Channon to the board.

A search will also begin for a non-executive chairman along with new independent non-executive directors, which would result in Dignity's board having a majority of independent directors, the company said.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

