DigiTech Holding to buy Singapore's Challenger Technologies for about $170 mln

Adds details on deal in paragraphs 2-3

May 30 (Reuters) - DigiTech Holding proposed to acquire Singapore's Challenger Technologies CHAL.SI in a deal that values the technology services provider at S$225 million (about $170 million), DigiTech's financial adviser United Overseas Bank (UOB) said on Tuesday.

DigiTech will pay S$0.56 per share to shareholders of Challenger Technologies, representing a premium of about 1.8% to Challenger's last close of S$0.55 on Monday

Shares of Challenger Technologies have fallen 11.1% so far this year. The company's profit attributable came in at S$5.1 million for six months ended Dec. 31, as compared with S$8.4 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3245 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.