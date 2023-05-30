DigiTech Holding to buy Singapore's Challenger Technologies for about $170 mln

May 30 (Reuters) - DigiTech Holding proposed to acquire Singapore's Challenger Technologies CHAL.SI in a deal that values the technology services provider at S$225 million (about $170 million), United Overseas Bank said on Tuesday, on behalf of DigiTech. ($1 = 1.3245 Singapore dollars)

