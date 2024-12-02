News & Insights

DigitalX Limited Welcomes Davide Bosio to Board

December 02, 2024 — 05:31 pm EST

DigitalX Limited (AU:DCC) has released an update.

DigitalX Limited has appointed Davide Bosio as a Non-Executive Director, leveraging his extensive expertise in financial services to enhance its growth strategy. The company aims to capitalize on emerging opportunities by expanding its digital asset portfolio and increasing staking activities. Bosio’s appointment is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the company’s position in the evolving blockchain and digital assets market.

