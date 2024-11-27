News & Insights

DigitalX Limited Shares Strategic Vision at AGM

November 27, 2024 — 11:29 pm EST

DigitalX Limited (AU:DCC) has released an update.

DigitalX Limited, listed on the ASX under the symbol DCC, has released a presentation for its Annual General Meeting, focusing on its strategic direction and financial outlook. The company advises investors to consider their own financial situations and consult advisors before making investment decisions.

