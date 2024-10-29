News & Insights

DigitalX Limited Issues Cautionary Investment Presentation

October 29, 2024 — 04:28 am EDT

DigitalX Limited (AU:DCC) has released an update.

DigitalX Limited, listed on ASX and OTCQB, has released a presentation for informational purposes, emphasizing that it’s not an investment recommendation. The company advises potential investors to evaluate their financial needs and seek professional advice before considering any investment. The document includes forward-looking statements that may be influenced by various factors beyond the company’s control.

