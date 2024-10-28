DigitalX Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

DigitalX Limited (AU:DCC) has released an update.

DigitalX Limited has announced its annual general meeting for shareholders, set to take place on November 28, 2024, in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by submitting their proxy forms by November 26, 2024, to ensure their votes are counted. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it impacts their investments in the company.

