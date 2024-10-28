News & Insights

Stocks

DigitalX Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

October 28, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DigitalX Limited (AU:DCC) has released an update.

DigitalX Limited has announced its annual general meeting for shareholders, set to take place on November 28, 2024, in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by submitting their proxy forms by November 26, 2024, to ensure their votes are counted. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it impacts their investments in the company.

For further insights into AU:DCC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DGGXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.