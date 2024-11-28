DigitalX Limited Advances Strategic Resolutions at AGM

DigitalX Limited (AU:DCC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

DigitalX Limited successfully passed several key resolutions at its latest Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of a director and the renewal of takeover provisions. The company continues to focus on expanding its blockchain and digital asset management services, positioning itself strategically in the growing blockchain economy.

For further insights into AU:DCC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.