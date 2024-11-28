News & Insights

DigitalX Limited Advances Strategic Resolutions at AGM

November 28, 2024 — 12:39 am EST

DigitalX Limited (AU:DCC) has released an update.

DigitalX Limited successfully passed several key resolutions at its latest Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of a director and the renewal of takeover provisions. The company continues to focus on expanding its blockchain and digital asset management services, positioning itself strategically in the growing blockchain economy.

