DigitalX Appoints New Director with Significant Options

December 02, 2024 — 08:51 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DigitalX Limited (AU:DCC) has released an update.

DigitalX Limited has announced the appointment of Davide Bosio as a new director, effective December 2, 2024. Bosio holds a significant interest in the company through 10.5 million unlisted options, which are set to expire between December 2024 and December 2029. This move could signal new strategic directions for DigitalX, capturing the interest of investors keen on stock market opportunities.

