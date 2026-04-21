DigitalOcean's 31MW GPU Buildout Sets the Stage for 2027 AI Growth

AI inference demand continues to outstrip available supply, and DigitalOcean DOCN is positioning its platform to capture that imbalance. DigitalOcean is expanding capacity and deepening relationships with AI-native customers to support a multi-year growth outlook.

DOCN’s 31MW Plan is a Supply Response to Inference Bottlenecks

DigitalOcean’s core AI thesis is straightforward. Inference remains supply-constrained, and capacity is the limiting factor for customers moving models into production. The company’s vertically integrated “Agentic Inference Cloud” is designed to meet that demand with production-ready GPU infrastructure tied into its broader developer cloud stack.



To address near-term bottlenecks, management plans 31 megawatts (MWs) of new capacity coming online during 2026 across three facilities. The cadence matters. Roughly 6 MWs are expected to start ramping revenues first, with the remaining 25 MWs turning on in the second half. That phasing underpins DOCN’s expectation for a steadier first half of 2026, followed by a stronger acceleration as new sites contribute.

DigitalOcean’s Lease Model Seeks Faster, Safer Scaling

DigitalOcean is pairing the buildout with a financing approach meant to protect capital efficiency. Management is leaning on leases to better align cash outlays with utilization. The intent is to bring deployments to a cash-positive footing within months, while typically targeting investment paybacks around three years.



This structure also supports the company’s longer-term profitability framework, even as expenses arrive early. For 2026, guidance calls for a 36%-38% adjusted EBITDA margin, 18%-20% unlevered adjusted free cash flow margin, and 15%-17% adjusted free cash flow margin. The near-term tradeoff is clear: depreciation and lease expenses can hit before the associated revenue ramp, but improving utilization is expected to drive better reported economics over time.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Quote

DOCN’s Portfolio Diversification Lowers Concentration Risk

DigitalOcean’s platform strategy includes “balanced” GPU sourcing. Management is building a portfolio across NVIDIA and AMD, which reduces concentration risk and expands configuration choices for customers. That matters in a market where availability, pricing, and workload fit can shift quickly across GPU families.



The broader roadmap reinforces that flexibility. DigitalOcean is emphasizing a model-first, inference-led workflow across open and closed-source models. It is also investing in orchestration, observability, and multi-node GPU support so customers can scale inference workloads while keeping deployment simple and predictable.



A key differentiator is the company’s push toward an agentic experience layer. DigitalOcean describes its platform as combining GPU infrastructure, full-stack developer cloud services, model-first inference workflows, and an agentic layer designed to help customers build and scale intelligent applications.



That positioning is reinforced by DigitalOcean Gradient AI Agentic Cloud offerings. The suite includes GPU Droplets and Bare Metal GPUs, the Gradient AI Platform with building-block services and access to large language models, and Gradient AI Agents that orchestrate multi-step, model-driven tasks. For teams moving beyond single prompts into production workflows, agentic tooling can be a practical advantage because it supports more complex task chains and operational monitoring.

DOCN’s 2026-2027 Growth Targets Depend on Execution Timing

The company’s growth targets are highly dependent on timing. Management has framed new capacity as the catalyst for acceleration to at least 25% year-over-year growth exiting the fourth quarter of 2026 and 30% in 2027. Those targets hinge on facilities coming online as planned and utilization building quickly after turn-up.



DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. revenue-ttm | DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Quote

The risk is that supply-chain or implementation delays push capacity availability to the right. Because depreciation and lease expenses begin before revenue ramps, any slippage can extend the profitability trough. DigitalOcean has flagged that the initial expense impact is larger than prior turn-ups because multiple sites are hitting in close succession, raising the penalty for execution misses.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DigitalOcean currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Sandisk SNDK, Amphenol APH and Extreme Networks EXTR are better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. Sandisk currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Audioeye and Extreme Networks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Sandisk and Extreme Networks have returned 282.9% and 15.5%, respectively, year to date. Audioeye shares have returned 12.8% over the same timeframe.



Sandisk is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 30. Extreme Networks is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 29. Amphenol is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 29.

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