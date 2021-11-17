DigitalOcean Stock: Cloud Infrastructure Play with Huge Potential

DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) is a cloud infrastructure vendor that focuses on small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company was founded in 2011 and went public via IPO in March 2021.

This Company Fills a Need

One of the best indicators of a company's future success is its ability to carve out its own niche, having something that clearly separates it from its competition. DigitalOcean is this type of company. Its competitors are fierce. Giants like Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud occupy the space. However, DigitalOcean is everything they are not.

DigitalOcean is focused on ease of use and transparent pricing for those with limited budgets. The Big Tech players are focused on serving much larger customers who require more complex solutions and have massive budgets. For this reason, DigitalOcean is a favorite of SMBs and individual developers.

It is in the same arena as the larger players, but it is generally not competing for the same customers. This gives DigitalOcean massive upside potential in a growing market. The company believes it will have a total addressable market of $116B by 2024, according to its S-1 filing.

Growth Is Accelerating

Once 2021 is in the books, DigitalOcean will have more than doubled its revenues in just three years. The company reported $203 million in Fiscal 2018 and has guided for over $427 million in 2021. This amounts to an impressive 28% compound annual growth rate. Even better, the growth has accelerated from just 25% in 2019 to a 34% forecast in 2021.

Gross margins are also improving as variable costs fall as the company grows. Its gross margin was just 52% in 2018 and 2019, then 54% in 2020, and has now grown to 58% over the trailing twelve months. This is a very positive trend that should continue. The increasing margins have allowed for robust cash from operations (CFO). DigitalOcean has generated over $118 million in CFO over the prior four quarters.

The positive CFO, coupled with cash from the IPO, has allowed the company to grow entirely without any long-term debt. In fact, DigitalOcean had only $59 million in total liabilities on the balance sheet as of its last report compared to over $965 million in total assets.

The company has recently announced an offering of convertible notes. These notes will provide $1.3 billion in cash and also increase the long-term debt. However, shareholders should note that the conversion price is almost 40% above the current stock price, or $178.51. The company will use the funds for several purposes. First, to repurchase stock. Next, for general purposes, and finally, to perform acquisitions.

Taken separately, each of these measures is impressive. Taken as a whole, they are a recipe for success.

Wall Street's Take

The company is well-liked on Wall Street, where DigitalOcean earns a Strong Buy consensus rating. This is based on seven Buys and two Hold ratings. Notably, due to the recent rise in share price, the average target is below the current price despite the Strong Buy consensus.

The average DigitalOcean price target of $112.88 implies 12.4% downside potential.

DigitalOcean Summary

DigitalOcean has all the makings of a highly successful investment. First, the product fills a massive need, evidenced by its more than 570,000 customers. Next, it has high growth, which is accelerating and bringing margins up at the same time. Finally, it is doing all of this with a squeaky-clean balance sheet. This design will serve the company and long-term investors well into the future. I am bullish on DigitalOcean for these reasons.

