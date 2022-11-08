Markets
DigitalOcean Slides 10% As Q4 Outlook Below Estimates

November 08, 2022 — 10:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) shares are sliding more than 10 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company's revenue outlook for the fourth quarter came in below estimates.

The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.18-$0.19. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are looking for $0.25 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items. Revenue for the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of $160-$162 million. Analysts projects $162.97 million.

