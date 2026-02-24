DigitalOcean Shares Climb 7% After Strong Q4 Results And Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) shares gained 7.17 percent to $63.47, up $4.23 on Tuesday, after the company reported higher fourth-quarter earnings and revenue and issued upbeat guidance for the current quarter and full year.

The stock is currently trading at $62.19, compared with a previous close of $59.24. It opened at $56.65 and has traded between $55.75 and $63.48 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume stands at 2.34 million shares, near its average volume of 2.38 million shares. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $25.45 to $70.43.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $25.66 million, or $0.24 per share, from $18.27 million, or $0.19 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $0.44 per share. Revenue increased 18 percent year over year to $242.39 million.

