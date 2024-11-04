DigitalOcean Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings Growth

Digitalocean Holdings, Inc. ( (DOCN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Digitalocean Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. is a cloud computing company that simplifies cloud services, focusing on helping developers and digital-native businesses efficiently build, deploy, and scale applications. The company operates in the technology sector, offering scalable cloud solutions with a commitment to simplicity and community-driven development.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, DigitalOcean announced a revenue of $198 million, marking a 12% increase year-over-year. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance, reflecting strong financial performance and continued innovation in its product offerings.

Key financial highlights include a net income of $33 million, up 72% year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITDA of $87 million, representing a 44% margin. The company also introduced significant product innovations, including 42 new features and launched its first generative AI product. DigitalOcean’s strategic focus on AI infrastructure aims to broaden its appeal to larger customers and digital-native businesses.

Looking ahead, DigitalOcean has forecasted a revenue range of $199 to $201 million for the fourth quarter with an adjusted EBITDA margin between 34% and 38%. The company remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with increased revenue guidance for the full year 2024, driven by ongoing product development and strategic initiatives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.