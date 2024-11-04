DigitalOcean reports Q3 EPS 52c, consensus 40c

Reports Q3 revenue $198.484M , consensus $196.71M.”We had a successful quarter, enabling us to raise our full year revenue guidance while still maintaining full year free cash flow margin guidance,” said Paddy Srinivasan, CEO of DigitalOcean (DOCN). “We continued to accelerate innovation, releasing 42 new product features across our core Cloud and AI platforms in Q3, that directly meet the needs of our larger customers. We made solid progress towards our objective of democratizing access to AI infrastructure and becoming a software-centric AI platform for growing digital-native companies.”

