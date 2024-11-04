DigitalOcean price target raised to $28 from $25 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on DigitalOcean (DOCN) to $28 from $25 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares following quarterly results. While the firm acknowledges that some wins from cloud competitors and multi-year contracts are favorable, BofA remains bearish as it does not yet see a clear path toward revenue re-acceleration. Early 2025 thoughts imply acceleration, while NDR is not expected to inflect in early 2025, the firm adds.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DOCN:
- DigitalOcean falls -11.1%
- Nvidia to replace Intel on DJIA, Berkshire reports Q3 results: Morning Buzz
- Morning Movers: Air Transport Services jumps following $3.1B take-private deal
- DigitalOcean sees entering 2025 with baseline revenue growth in low to mid teens
- DigitalOcean reports Q3 EPS 52c, consensus 40c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.