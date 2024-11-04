DigitalOcean price target lowered to $40 from $42 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on DigitalOcean (DOCN) to $40 from $42 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Q3 revenue, EBITDA, margins, and EPS beat guidance and consensus, notes the firm, which adds that it looks for clearer evidence of accelerating growth to get more positive on the stock.

