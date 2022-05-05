DigitalOcean Holdings Slips On Q1 Net Loss

(RTTNews) - DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) shares are sliding more than 19 percent on Thursday morning continuing a decline since yesterday after the company reported net loss for the first quarter, wider than the prior year.

The quarterly net loss was $18.12 million, compared to net loss of $3.34 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $35.17, down 19.25 percent from the previous close of $43.56 on a volume of 3,241,309. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $34.25-$133.40 on average volume of 2,072,672.

