DOCN

DigitalOcean Holdings Slides 12% Following CEO Resignation

August 25, 2023 — 11:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) are declining more than 12 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced the plan to step down of its CEO Yaney Spruill.

The company said it has started the search for a successor to Spruill and he will continue to serve as CEO until the appointment.

The shares have been on a downtrend since, the provider of the cloud for small and medium-sized businesses and startups, has cut its outlook and announced the restatement of its results.

Currently, shares are at $27.24, down 13.49 percent from the previous close of $31.51 on a volume of 3,287,684.

