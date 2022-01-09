DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:DOCN) stock dropped 12% this week, offering solace to those who sold earlier in the year

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:DOCN) value has fallen 12% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$11m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$52.99 is still below the current share price.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DigitalOcean Holdings

The insider, Benjamin Horowitz, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$10m worth of shares at a price of US$53.84 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$70.73, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 80% of Benjamin Horowitz's stake.

In the last year DigitalOcean Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DOCN Insider Trading Volume January 9th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of DigitalOcean Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. DigitalOcean Holdings insiders own about US$1.1b worth of shares (which is 14% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The DigitalOcean Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded DigitalOcean Holdings shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of DigitalOcean Holdings, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that DigitalOcean Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

But note: DigitalOcean Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.