DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) closed the most recent trading day at $38.46, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, up 42.86% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $134.64 million, up 29.69% from the year-ago period.

DOCN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $567.56 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +100% and +32.43%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 57.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 44.64, which means DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that DOCN has a PEG ratio of 0.98 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

