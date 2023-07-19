DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) closed at $49.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.36% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 15.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2023. On that day, DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $169.82 million, up 26.85% from the prior-year quarter.

DOCN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $701.95 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +78.72% and +21.8%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.62 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 44.28, which means DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that DOCN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

