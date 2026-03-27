DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) Price Target Increased by 25.34% to 77.78

The average one-year price target for DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) has been revised to $77.78 / share. This is an increase of 25.34% from the prior estimate of $62.05 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $105.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.16% from the latest reported closing price of $85.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in DigitalOcean Holdings. This is an decrease of 175 owner(s) or 29.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCN is 0.11%, an increase of 9.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.27% to 70,898K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCN is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,420K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,168K shares , representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 56.30% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,038K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares , representing an increase of 77.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 539.25% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,026K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares , representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 31.41% over the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 2,004K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,613K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,631K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 34.77% over the last quarter.

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