DigitalOcean Holdings Climbs 3%

(RTTNews) - Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) are gaining more than 3 percent on Friday morning trade after the cloud for small and medium-sized businesses and startups Thursday reported acquisition of Paperspace for $111 million in cash, to expand AI offerings.

Currently, shares are at $46.49, up 3.10 percent from the previous close of $45.09 on a volume of 644,116.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.