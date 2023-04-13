DigitalOcean Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DOCN

In trading on Thursday, shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.25, changing hands as low as $35.00 per share. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOCN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOCN's low point in its 52 week range is $23.375 per share, with $55.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.18.

