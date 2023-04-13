DigitalOcean Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DOCN

In trading on Thursday, shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.25, changing hands as low as $35.00 per share. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOCN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DOCN's low point in its 52 week range is $23.375 per share, with $55.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.18.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Preferred Stocks By Industry
SUSQ Options Chain
Institutional Holders of CCTS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.