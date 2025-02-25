DIGITALOCEAN Earnings Results: $DOCN Reports Quarterly Earnings

DIGITALOCEAN ($DOCN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, beating estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $204,930,000, beating estimates of $204,487,009 by $442,991.

DIGITALOCEAN Insider Trading Activity

DIGITALOCEAN insiders have traded $DOCN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRATIN SAHA (Chief Product & Tech Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,214 shares for an estimated $1,041,066 .

. MATT STEINFORT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,996 shares for an estimated $999,840.

DIGITALOCEAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of DIGITALOCEAN stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

