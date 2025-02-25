DIGITALOCEAN Earnings Results: $DOCN Reports Quarterly Earnings

DIGITALOCEAN ($DOCN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, beating estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $204,930,000, beating estimates of $204,487,009 by $442,991.
DIGITALOCEAN Insider Trading Activity
DIGITALOCEAN insiders have traded $DOCN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRATIN SAHA (Chief Product & Tech Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,214 shares for an estimated $1,041,066.
- MATT STEINFORT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,996 shares for an estimated $999,840.
DIGITALOCEAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of DIGITALOCEAN stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- IA VENTURE STRATEGIES FUND II, LP removed 1,480,896 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $59,813,389
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 888,185 shares (+42.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,260,462
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 599,590 shares (+82.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,428,031
- MUBADALA INVESTMENT CO PJSC removed 596,363 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,087,101
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 544,054 shares (-91.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,535,919
- UBS GROUP AG added 533,113 shares (+182.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,163,159
- READYSTATE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 506,236 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,247,460
