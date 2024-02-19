DigitalOcean (DOCN) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

DigitalOcean DOCN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 21.



For the fourth quarter, DigitalOcean anticipates revenues of $178 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues stands at $178.26 million, suggesting growth of 9.36% year over year.



The company projects earnings in the range of 36-37 cents. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 37 cents per share, suggesting growth of 32.14% year over year.

DOCN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 19.04%.



DigitalOcean’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have been driven by the benefits of a robust product portfolio and strong demand for its IaaS and PaaS offerings.



Growing investments for product and infrastructure enhancements are expected to have been a tailwind for the company.



The introduction of Managed Kafka, premium general-purpose droplets, and scalable storage for databases are expected to have contributed well to revenue growth during the fourth quarter.



Digital Ocean's growing demand for AI-related services on the back of its recent integration of Paperspace's AI/ML capabilities is expected to have bolstered the company's revenue growth during the quarter under review.



The company's robust customer acquisition and graduation model, ensuring a steady increase in average monthly revenue per customer is expected to have boosted overall revenue growth.

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



DigitalOcean has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Inseego INSG has an Earnings ESP of +4.17% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Inseego shares have gained 54.2% year to date. INSG is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 21.



Vertiv VRT has an Earnings ESP of +1.90% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



Vertiv shares have gained 31.1% year to date. VRT is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 21.



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +3.67% and a Zacks Rank #2.



NVIDIA shares have gained 46.6% year to date. NVDA is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 21.



