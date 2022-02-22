DigitalOcean (DOCN) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

DigitalOcean DOCN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 24.



For the fourth quarter, DigitalOcean projects revenues between $117 million and $119 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $118.7 million.



The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.19 per share.

Factors to Note

DigitalOcean's fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from effective cost control and a reduction in bad debt. Aggressive approach toward managing the cost structure is anticipated to have contributed to the company’s to-be-reported quarter bottom-line performance.



The company’s fourth-quarter top line is likely to reflect benefits from continued growth in customer acquisitions due to recent investments in paid advertising and refreshed brand campaign.



DigitalOcean might have gained from attracting larger and rapidly growing businesses into their platform. The larger customers represent 15% of the entire customer base, however, generate more than 85% of total revenues. The company’s net dollar retention and revenue per customer (ARPU) are expected to have benefited from the ongoing trend.



The company’s top line is expected to have witnessed growth in the fourth quarter due to development of additional offerings such as DigitalOcean app platform, and future launch of the recently acquired Nimbella.



However, DigitalOcean’s increased hiring might have weighed on the fourth-quarter bottom-line performance.

What Our Model Unveils

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



DigitalOcean has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

