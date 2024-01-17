DigitalOcean Appoints Paddy Srinivasan To Succeed Yancey Spruill As CEO

(RTTNews) - DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) announced Wednesday that the Board of Directors has appointed Paddy Srinivasan as the new Chief Executive Officer and as a member of its Board of Directors, effective February 12, 2024.

Srinivasan takes the helm from outgoing CEO Yancey Spruill, who has successfully led DigitalOcean since 2019, having taken the Company public. Spruill will step down from his positions as CEO and a member of the Company's Board of Directors upon Srinivasan's start date.

Srinivasan is joining DigitalOcean from GoTo, a SaaS company and provider of cloud communication and IT management software, where he served as CEO.

The breadth of his experience in product and technology leadership includes success in both entrepreneurial endeavors, with his co-founding of Opstera, and in the world's largest technology companies, including Oracle and Microsoft.

While at GoTo (formerly LogMeIn), his roles included Chief Executive Officer; Chief Product and Technology Officer; SVP Products and General Manager; and VP Products and Engineering.

Prior to GoTo, Srinivasan was General Manager for Data, Machine Learning Platform Services, Alexa AI, at Amazon.

