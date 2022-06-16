DigitalBridge to sell stake in data center platform DataBank for $1.2 bln

June 16 (Reuters) - Digital infrastructure investment firm DigitalBridge Group Inc DBRG.N said on Thursday it would sell a 27% stake in its data center platform DataBank to affiliates of Swiss Life Asset Management AG and EDF Invest for about $1.2 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

