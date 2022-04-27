Markets
DigitalBridge To Buy AMP Capital's Global Infrastructure Equity Investment Management Business

(RTTNews) - DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) said that an affiliate, DigitalBridge Investments, has agreed to acquire AMP Capital's global infrastructure equity investment management business, part of its Collimate Capital subsidiary, in a transaction valued at $328 million.

The transaction comprised upfront payments for the management platform, fund sponsor investments, and retained performance fees, plus potential contingent payments based on certain future performance thresholds.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of the year, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

The transaction will be immediately accretive to earnings.

