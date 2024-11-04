DigitalBridge price target lowered to $18 from $19 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Michael Elias lowered the firm’s price target on DigitalBridge (DBRG) to $18 from $19 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they reported solid year-to-date fundraising but lowered its 2024 guidance due to the timing/mix of fundraising.

