US Markets
DBRG

DigitalBridge nearing deal for data-center firm Switch- Bloomberg News

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

DigitalBridge Group Inc is nearing a deal for data-center operator Switch Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

May 10 (Reuters) - DigitalBridge Group Inc DBRG.N is nearing a deal for data-center operator Switch Inc SWCH.N, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

DigitalBridge outbid Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO for Switch and, a deal, if finalized, could be announced later on Tuesday, the report said.

The talks were still ongoing and the deal could still fall apart, the report said, citing the sources.

Switch, DigitalBridge and Brookfield Asset Management did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

DigitalBridge had a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, while that of Switch was $7.29 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/PraveenR_P ; +91 867-525-3569;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DBRG SWCH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular