DigitalBridge nearing deal for data-center firm Switch- Bloomberg News

May 10 (Reuters) - DigitalBridge Group Inc DBRG.N is nearing a deal for data-center operator Switch Inc SWCH.N, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

DigitalBridge outbid Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO for Switch and, a deal, if finalized, could be announced later on Tuesday, the report said.

The talks were still ongoing and the deal could still fall apart, the report said, citing the sources.

Switch, DigitalBridge and Brookfield Asset Management did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

DigitalBridge had a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, while that of Switch was $7.29 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

