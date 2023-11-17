DigitalBridge Group's Series J Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRJ) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $20.71 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.25% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DBRG.PRJ was trading at a 15.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.51% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of DBRG.PRJ shares, versus DBRG:

Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Friday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRJ) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are up about 1.8%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.