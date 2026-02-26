DigitalBridge Group's Series J Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 10%

Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :
In Thursday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRJ) is currently down about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are up about 0.3%.
